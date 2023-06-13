Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 47,649 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $49,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $36,215,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,602,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $21,655,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.25.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.81%.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

