Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 402,045 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 474,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 351,649 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,332,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Trading Up 1.9 %

NUVA opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

