Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 631,134 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,134 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $36,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

