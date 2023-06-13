Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,973 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $45,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LBTYK opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.