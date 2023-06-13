Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $31,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,316.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,432.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,468.28. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

