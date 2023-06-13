Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $49,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.2 %

GWW stock opened at $722.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $723.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.