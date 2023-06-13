Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $45.60 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $45,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,001 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

