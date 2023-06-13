Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of DG stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.21. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

