Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 30,103 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $39,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

