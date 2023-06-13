Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,335,242 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,335,242 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,588,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

