Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 61.2% in May

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of AHKSY opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.74. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.