Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.