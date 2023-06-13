Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About Asia Broadband
