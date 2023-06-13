Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Asia Broadband

(Get Rating)

Asia Broadband, Inc engages in the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. Its mining projects include Los Reyes, Bonanza, San Palmar, and La Guadalupe. The company was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

