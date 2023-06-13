Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after buying an additional 53,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.40 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -174.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.