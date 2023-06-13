AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells $99,672.72 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $99,672.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMK stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,727,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 233,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 189,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on AMK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

