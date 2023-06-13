Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE:ALV opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Recommended Stories

