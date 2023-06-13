Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 46,450.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.0 %

AVY stock opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.