Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

