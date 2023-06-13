AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 307.6% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
AXIM opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
