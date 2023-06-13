Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 98,343 shares worth $21,267,844. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

