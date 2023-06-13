Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,010,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,712 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $230,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

