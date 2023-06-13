Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $84.00. The company traded as high as $74.20 and last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 127815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $930,037. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.