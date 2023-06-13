Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

