Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

