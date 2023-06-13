Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 241.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average of $300.79. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $192.33 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,755 shares of company stock worth $4,614,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

