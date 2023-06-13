Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

