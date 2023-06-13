Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

