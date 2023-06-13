Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

CHCT opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 620.69%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

