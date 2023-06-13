Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 6,572 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 997,825 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,037,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,915,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,026,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.