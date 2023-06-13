Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $800.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $739.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $800.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

