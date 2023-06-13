Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 14,768 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

NTLA stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

