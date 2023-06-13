Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,834 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ResMed by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,257,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

