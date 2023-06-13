Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 8,213 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

