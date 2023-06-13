Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Clearfield stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

