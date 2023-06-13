Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 0.4 %

Rambus stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 1.31. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 104,556 shares of company stock worth $4,986,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

