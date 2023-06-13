Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Triton International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

