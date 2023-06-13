Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in City were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in City by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in City by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in City by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCO stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.55.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. City’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other City news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $252,185. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

