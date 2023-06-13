Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $605,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

HBI stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

