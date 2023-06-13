Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $667.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.