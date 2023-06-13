Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $513,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

ITW stock opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.57 and a 200 day moving average of $230.42.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

