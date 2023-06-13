Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $528,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging Price Performance

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $925.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.