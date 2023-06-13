Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $534,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

