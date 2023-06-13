Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $541,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 103,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

