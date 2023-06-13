Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $556,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

