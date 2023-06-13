Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $595,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.