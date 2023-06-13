Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

TRP opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

