Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,365,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,396,000 after purchasing an additional 227,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,088 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,439,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.