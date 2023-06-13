Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

