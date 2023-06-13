Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

