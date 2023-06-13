Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agilysys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

